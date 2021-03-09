LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo delivers SONA in Parliament

Tue, 9 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo per Article 67 of the Constitution is delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament.
The President, having won a second term mandate will outline to the house an overview of plans for his final tenure in office.
The address is expected to cover all sectors of national development including security, economy, agriculture, environment, education and more importantly health, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country's vaccination exercise as well as the government’s economic recovery programme.
Watch the President’s Address in Parliament below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Akufo-Addo picks Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to read budget statement on Friday
- Ambassadors-at-Large are not recognised by any country – Diplomacy expert
- Let the people feel your good policies – Lord Mensah to Akufo-Addo
- For the progress of the sector, we will work with Hawa Koomson - Tuna Association backtracks on earlier stance
- Mutual respect and goodwill should be our hallmark for progress - Shirley Botchwey on Commonwealth Day
- Read all related articles