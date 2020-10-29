LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo rounds up campaign in Accra at Lapaz

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing transport operators at Lapaz

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is rounding up his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region with an interaction with transport operators and street hawkers at Lapaz.

The president who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began the campaign tour of the capital city on Monday, October 26 2020.



He visited amongst other places Abossey Okai, Tema Regional Hospital, Nungua and Teshie to either commission or cut sod for some projects under his administration.

