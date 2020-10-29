LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo speaks on Good Evening Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo grants an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere.

Nana Addo who hopes to be given another 4-year mandate touches on a number of issues including the achievements of his government and justifies why Ghanaians should maintain him as president.



Topmost among the achievements he tout are the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School and 1 District 1 Factory policies.



He also responds to how his government, with the help of other stakeholders worked towards the priceless peace at Dagbon.



Earlier, the president rounded up his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region with an interaction with transport operators and street hawkers at Lapaz.

Nana Addo who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began the campaign tour of the capital city on Monday, October 26, 2020.



He visited amongst other places Abossey Okai, Tema Regional Hospital, Nungua and Teshie to either commission or cut sod for some projects under his administration.



Watch the show below:



