LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo swears in Council of State Members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is swearing a new Council of State after a successful election.

The ceremony is taking place today Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



The Electoral Commission on Friday, February 12, 2021, conducted elections for new regional representatives to the Council of State.



Function of the Council of State



Members of the Ghana Council of State as according to the 1992 constitution have a mandate to advise the president on national issues and governance.

Membership of the Council consists of a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police.



The president of the National House of Chiefs is also part of the body together with the elected representatives of each region of Ghana.



Watch the ceremony below:



