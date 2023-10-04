LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo to address the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is held at the Accra International Conference Center

The official opening ceremony of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In attendance will be the President of the Republic of Ghana and Vice Patron, CPA, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will deliver the keynote address on Wednesday October 4, to officially open the event.



The theme of the conference is, “ The Commonwealth Chater, 10 years on, values of principles for Parliaments to uphold”.



Speakers of Parliament from commonwealth countries arrived in the country for the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference underway in Accra.



So far the Speakers of 27 commonwealth countries have arrived in Accra with their delegations with more expected to arrive before the formal opening on Wednesday October 4, 2023.

The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference which began on Saturday, 30th September is expected to end on Friday, 6th October, 2023 at the Accra International conference Center.



The conference is hosting Speakers and Presiding officers, Parliamentarians, clerk and parliamentary stakeholders from 56 national legislatures and 107 sub-national branches of the Commonwealth.



