LIVESTREAMING: Angola vs Ghana - 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

The Angola national team takes on Ghana in Group E of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Ghana defeated the Palancas Blacks of Angola by a lone goal in the first leg which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23, 2023.



A late goal from Antoine Semenyo snatched the three maximum points for Ghana to go top of the table.



The Black Stars, who travelled to Luanda on Sunday to take on their opponents, are looking forward to winning the game and securing their ultimate qualification from the group stages.



Ahead of the return leg in Luanda, Angola fans have called on their team to revenge their defeat in Kumasi with a resounding victory over the four-time African champions.



The Angolans have also intended to fill the 11 de Novembro Stadium to intimidate the Black Stars.

Angola's coach, Pedro Goncalves has expressed confidence in his side to beat Ghana in the match despite their 1-0 defeat away.



Goncalves believes his side will take the game to Ghana and put up a fight to return to their rightful place in Group E.



Follow the live updates below



