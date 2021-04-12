LIVESTREAMING: Asiedu Nketia speaks on NDC leadership, parliament appointment on Class FM

Asiedu Nketia is the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has this morning granted an interview to Accra-based radio station Class FM.

Mr Aisedu Nketia is expected to touch on key happenings in his party after losing the 2020 general elections.



Currently, he has been appointed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbinto to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB).



This move has been met with a lot of controversies.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu believes Asiedu Nketia is unfit for the board since he still holds his position as a General Secretary of the NDC

Join Asiedu Nketia's conversation on Class91.3fm with Kofi Oppong Asamoah.



Asiedu Nketia speaks on Class FM:



