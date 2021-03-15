LIVESTREAMING: Bagbin’s first interview after becoming Speaker of Parliament

Mon, 15 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is special guest on today’s edition of Class FM’s Class Morning Show.
Mr Bagbin has an enviable history as an accomplished politician having served in all 7 previous parliaments as a Member representing the people of Nadowli West Constituency.
He resigned from contesting in the 2020 elections and was elected Speaker of Parliament January 7, 2021.
This is Mr Bagbin’s first public interview after becoming Speaker of Parliament.
Watch the show below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Exercise power over public purse with conscience and integrity - Speaker
- I respect you for calling the bluff of that bedwetting infant – Koku Anyidoho to Bagbin
- 'MPs one term ex-gratia can clear 60% of Ghana’s debt' - Youth activist
- 'Does he think I'm at the beck and call of NDC, I'm Speaker for Ghana' – Bagbin on Sammy Gyamfi attack
- Muntaka reveals how coronavirus affected NDC MPs plans to reject Hawa Koomson, others
- Read all related articles