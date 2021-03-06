LIVESTREAMED: Black Satellites vs Uganda – U-20 AFCON FINAL

Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites takes on Uganda in the final of the U-20 African Cup of Nations Championship.

The match will come of at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 20:00 GMT.



The Black Satellites have had a tough journey in their campaign to the final after coming 3rd in the Group stages following their 2-1 loss to Gambia.



The team however managed a win over tournament favourties Cameroon in the quarterfinal stages.



A lone strike from Percious Boah sealed Ghana’s place in the final ahead of Gambia in their 2nd meeting in the competition in the Semis.



As Ghana seeks to win their 4th U-20 AFCON trophy, Coach Karim Zito has named his best players to face the Ugandan side who had a jolly ride into the final defeating Tunisia 4-1.



Ghana will be playing a 4:3:3 formation with star man Percious Boah leading attack with Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad in post and Daniel Afriyie Barnie as captain.

The match will be officiated by a Mauritanian referee, Abdelaziz Bouh.



Watch the livestream below:











