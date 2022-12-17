LIVESTREAMING: Burial service of late Ekow Blankson

The burial service of Ghanaian actor, Ekow Blankson who passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, is ongoing at the Full Gospel Church International, EMC Branch Tema behind Obonu FM.

Family, friends, and colleagues in the movie industry have gathered to bid farewell to Ekow Blankson as he is being laid to rest this Saturday.



The family will continue with the funeral rites at Community 11 Presby School Park following his burial.



The late actor was succeeded by a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson and eight children.



The veteran actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU), until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries.

