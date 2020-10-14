3
LIVESTREAMING: Claimant of Ga Mantse stool smokes peace pipe with new Ga King

Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru IIa.png King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly inducted Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has received a claimant of the Ga Mantse stool, Nii Tackie Oblie II, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Ga Mantse Palace to smoke the peace pipe.

The gesture seeks to end the long-standing Ga chieftaincy dispute which has rocked the Ga kingdom for decades.

Today a ceremony is being held to ensure unity and peace in the Ga Kingdom.

Watch the ceremony below:

