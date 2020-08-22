General News

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua sits with her panelists to discuss political issues that made headlines this week.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August, 18 2020 spoke on government’s infrastructure development in the first term of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



The event which was held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences generated controversy in the political space as the country readies for the general elections in December.



National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi claims "Bawumia’s presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo-Addo government is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarised Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity."



The party's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on his campaign tour of the Volta Region called on President Akufo-Addo to come for a one-on-one debate if he thinks that he has performed better than the previous administration.

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has welcomed the proposed presidential debate between Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr. Mahama but the ruling NPP has rubbished the call.



Away from projects and the NPP is expected to launch its manifesto today. The outdooring will be held virtually in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols with only a few dignitaries of the party invited for the launch.



