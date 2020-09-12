General News

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

The two major political parties - New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - have unveiled their policy documents ahead of the December polls.

The content of these manifestoes have been analysed by civil society organisations, political scientists, pundits, representatives of the political parties and the public.



Both the NDC and the NPP have pooh-poohed each other's manifesto. While the NDC says the'People's Manifesto' is what the Ghanaian people need, the NPP insists the 'Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana For All' manifesto is unparalleled.

Afia Pokua sits with her panelists to discuss this and other political issues that made headlines in the week.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.