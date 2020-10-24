LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Critical Issues with Afia Pokua starts at 8am on Saturdays

A review and analysis of all major events that happened within this week, particularly in the political scene will be given prominence on Critical Issues today.

As expected, it was quite an eventful week which saw some major leaps and preparations by the Electoral Commission towards the December 7 polls.



Some of the major events included the qualification of 12 out of 17 presidential candidates and the subsequent balloting of positions for political parties.

Also, some major news headlines for most part of the week focused on the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria, calls for Akufo-Addo’s condemnations and other ripple effects on Ghana.



Afia Pokua sits with her panelists to discuss these and other political issues that made headlines in the week.