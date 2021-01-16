LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady together with her guests will review and analyze topical issues of the week on her show this morning on UTV.

Some stories that made headlines this week included the election petition hearing between the John Mahama-led NDC and President Akufo-Addo at the Supreme Court.



Also, the much-awaited news on who wins the majority seat in parliament as the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin gave the declaration yesterday.



He noted that there’s no majority or minority in parliament but, the NPP belongs to the majority group since the Fomena MP has said he’ll side with them.



Squashing earlier claims that the NPP caucus was the majority in parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said, “I haven’t stated that NPP has a majority in Parliament, I haven’t said that.”

Afia Pokua and her panelists will also speak on Osafo-Maafo’s resignation as the Senior Minister, though his tenure of office is over.



Watch the show below.



