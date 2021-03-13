LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Ghanaian journalist, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady

This morning on UTV, Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, sits down with her guests to discuss some of the major news headlines in the week.

Among other things, Vim Lady with her guests will be discussing matters concerning the State of the Nations Address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 2021.



They will also analyze the budget statement that was read in Parliament on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu read the budget on behalf of the Finance Minister Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta who is on sick leave abroad.

Watch the stream below:



