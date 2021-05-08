LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua

It's been an eventful week and as usual, broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady comes your way with today's edition of Critical Issues.

The show dissects issues that made headlines in the week.



From politics, business, sports, general news to human interest stories.



Some of the stories likely to be discussed include the #FixTheCountry campaign that trended on social media for days, Captain Smarts suspension from Angel Broadcasting Network and national security personnel that were arrested in the Eastern Region for illegal mining in the Atewa forest among others.

Watch the show below.




