LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua

It's another weekend and as usual, broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady comes your way with today's edition of Critical Issues.

The show dissects issues that made headlines in the week.



Vim Lady and her guests will discuss issues ranging from politics, business, sports, general news to human interest stories.



Some of the stories likely to be discussed include the Supreme Court ruling ordering Achimota School to accept the two Rastafarian students, the burial ceremony of Sir John, the increment in fuel prices among other trending stories.

Watch the livestream below.



