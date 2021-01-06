LIVESTREAMING: Dissolution of 7th parliament, inauguration of 8th parliament

The event is underway

The dissolution and inauguration of the seventh and eighth parliament respectively is underway in Parliament.

Members of Parliament-elect have taken their seats in the chamber and ready for the ceremony.



Earlier there was a little misunderstanding between the two parties after the NDC MPs took the right side of the house which has conventionally been for the majority.



The NPPs MPs initially tried to have them return to the Minority side but Haruna Iddrisu and his colleagues were adamant they are on the right side.



As things stand the NPP has 137 seats in the house while the NDC has 136 seats.

The lawmakers will elect the Speaker of Parliament, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker for the 8th parliament once they are sworn in.



Watch the livestream here:



