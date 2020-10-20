LIVESTREAMING: EC holds balloting

The Electoral Commission (EC) will today allow the presidential aspirants to choose how they will appear on the ballot papers on December 7, 2020.

This will be done by randomly selecting numbers which will be picked by either party representatives or flag bearers.



The exercise will take place at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission.



This balloting comes shortly after the Chair of the Commission Jean Adukwei Mensa announced the presidential aspirants who were eligible to contest the eighth elections of the Fourth Republic.

12 flagbearers have qualified to represent their party while five were disqualified over document forgery.



Watch the livestream coverage below:



