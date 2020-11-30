LIVESTREAMING: EC holds press conference on election 2020 update

The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, November 30 hold a press conference to provide an update to the electorate on the upcoming elections.

In exactly seven days, the electorate will choose from 12 flagbearers for the Presidential slot and also elect 275 candidates into Parliament.



Ahead of next week’s elections, the Election Management Body on Friday, November 27 held a crucial Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with all political parties.



After the meeting, it was said that there are still some concerns with regards to the names of registered voters missing from the register.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it has concluded with the printing and distribution of all election-related materials to be used in the upcoming polls with the special voting exercise set to take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Join the feed below



