LIVESTREAMING: Final day of parliamentary debate on 2021 SoNA

Parliament is today concluding its debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address, SoNA; which was delivered on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The president appeared before parliament and delivered his first SoNA since his re-election in 2020. First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu is presiding over the debate.



Members are continuing the debate based on a motion moved yesterday by Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP for Okaikwei North).



Members are now taking turns to make submissions on the address.

You can watch the livestream of proceedings below:



