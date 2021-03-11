LIVESTREAMING: Final day of parliamentary debate on 2021 SoNA

Thu, 11 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Parliament is today concluding its debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address, SoNA; which was delivered on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The president appeared before parliament and delivered his first SoNA since his re-election in 2020. First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu is presiding over the debate.
Members are continuing the debate based on a motion moved yesterday by Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP for Okaikwei North).
Members are now taking turns to make submissions on the address.
