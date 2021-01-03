LIVESTREAMING: First Sky Group Annual Thanksgiving

The thanksgiving is being held at Accra International Conference Centre

The First Sky Group, owners of First Sky Construction, First Sky Commodities and Volta Serene Hotel today January 12, 2020, is organizing it's 17th Annual Thanksgiving anniversary ceremony.

Happening at the Accra International Conference Centre, the event seeks to create a platform to celebrate and thank the Lord for His goodness throughout the year.

Click to watch a livestream of the programme