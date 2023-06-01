LIVESTREAMING: Ghana School of Law SRC Presidential Debate

The debate is happening at the Makola Campus of the school

The Ghana School of Law is organizing its Student Representative Council Presidential debate to get a sense of what each of the candidates would bring on board should they be elected as SRC President.

The debate which is happening at the Makola Campus of the school is expected to be keenly contested.



The candidates who are participating in the debate are; Emily Akua Afriyie Mensah, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, and Faruk Mayonga Mutachilu. The rest of the candidates are Michael Osei-Koranteng and Sixtus Don Ulo.

