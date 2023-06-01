0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana School of Law SRC Presidential Debate

SRC DEBATE The debate is happening at the Makola Campus of the school

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana School of Law is organizing its Student Representative Council Presidential debate to get a sense of what each of the candidates would bring on board should they be elected as SRC President.

The debate which is happening at the Makola Campus of the school is expected to be keenly contested.

The candidates who are participating in the debate are; Emily Akua Afriyie Mensah, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, and Faruk Mayonga Mutachilu. The rest of the candidates are Michael Osei-Koranteng and Sixtus Don Ulo.

Watch the debate below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe