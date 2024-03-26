LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Uganda (Friendly Match)

The Black Stars of Ghana take on Uganda in their second friendly game of the March international break at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

The Black Stars come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



However, the Black Stars under head coach Otto Addo are poised to make amends against the Cranes of Uganda.



Key players like Mohammed Salisu and captain Andre Ayew are expected to return to the starting lineup, boosting the team's strength. Additionally, young talents may get a chance in the game.



Uganda, coming off a tough 4-0 defeat to Comoros, are also eager to bounce back.

This match is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below







JNA/EK