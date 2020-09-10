General News

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana (GEG) on Metro TV is hosting Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP Natonal Youth Organiser and George Opare Addo, the NDC National Youth Organiser.

Today’s edition of GEG is dubbed ‘Clash of the Titans’. A debate of who has a better policy for the youth.



The panel will discuss among other things; Record of Youth development, Creating a Youth Ministry, Educating the Youth and National Service Scheme.



Adom-Otchere will look at the voting pattern from the Volta Region and the Ashanti Region from 1992 to 2016 for the two political parties in Ghana i.e. NPP and NDC.

Watch live Good Evening Ghana below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.