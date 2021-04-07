0
News

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Wed, 7 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Metro TV’s flagship program 'Good Morning Ghana' is underway with panelists engaging in live discussions on today’s major headlines.

The major topic for discussion today among others is the intermittent power supply in the country.

Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:

