LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Mon, 12 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Metro TV’s flagship program 'Good Morning Ghana' is underway with panellists engaging in live discussions on today’s major headlines.
The morning show team will discuss topical issues such as the country's erratic power supply among others.
Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- We voted out JM over dumsor but Akufo-Addo’s dumsor killing our business – Cold store operators
- Asiedu Nketia draws a hilarious analogy between current dumsor and a broken-down bus
- Dumsor: NPP lying to Ghanaians – Asiedu Nketia
- Ghana has excess power; current ‘dumsor’ transmission issue – Energy expert
- Dumsor: Don’t blame ECG – PURC tells Ghanaians
- Read all related articles