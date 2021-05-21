LIVESTREAMING: Happy Development Dialogues

Development Dialogues set to come off on Friday, May 21st at the Ministry of Education

Source: Global Media Alliance

Happy 98.9 FM is carving a niche for itself as the No. 1 development agent in Ghana with its on-air, online, and on-ground programming. The station through its authoritative afternoon political show 'Epahoadaben' is set to engage the Ministry of Education (MoE) and its agencies in a discourse aimed at educating the public on the mandate of MoE and its allied agencies and their respective plans for an improved educational system.

The engagement under the theme; 'Positioning Ghana’s Education for Sustained Development', is the first of the novel series under the umbrella, ‘Happy FM Development Dialogues’.



The Development Dialogues is a concept that seeks to bring together people and institutions from diverse sectors who share the common purpose of creating sustainable solutions. It seeks to bring the government closer to the people and advocate for change and growth.



The maiden edition comes off on Friday, May 21st at the forecourt of the Ministry of Education.



Timothy Karikari, Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) said the Development Dialogues is a project for the brand to add its voice and contribute to the development of the nation;



"The maiden edition is a gathering of government agencies and institutions in Ghana's education sector to share insights into happenings in education and strategies for a better managed educational system. It will afford the Ministry and its agencies an opportunity to interact directly with Ghanaians and share their mandate and plans via radio, TV and digital.



It also aims at forging productive collaborations between agencies and the general public and making recommendations to better Ghana’s education in the interim and contribute to Ghana’s development agenda in the long term" he said.

He also assured Ghanaians that Happy FM will continue to effectively fulfil the roles of watchdog, gatekeeper and responsible agenda/discourse setting by replicating its encounter with the Education Ministry in other ministries and agencies.



"We intend to help improve governance by raising awareness of social issues, enabling citizens to hold the government to account and create a forum for civic debate. There are several agencies tasked with diverse responsibilities and as the media, we must keep a check on public policy by throwing a spotlight on government action.



Happy FM is providing a platform through the Development Dialogues for people to voice their diverse opinions on governance and reform, and help build public consensus to bring about change," he stated.



The event will be moderated by the host of ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ Don Kwabena Prah. It will feature participating agencies like Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Tertiary Commission, Ghana Library Authority, Ghana Book Development Council, National Schools Inspectorate Authority and will be led by the sector Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum.



The event will be live on Happy 98.9 FM, e.tv Ghana and Facebook (@Happy989fm) from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday 21st May.



