0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Happy Morning Show

Happy Morning Show The Happy Morning show is broadcast every week day between 5am – 10 am

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happy Morning Show is hosted by experienced, well-read and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective, and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.

Watch the livestream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church