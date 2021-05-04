LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Good Morning and welcome to the first working day of this month of May.

As always, GhanaWeb TV has lined up compelling content including national events, for you, its cherished viewers.



In today's itinerary, Benefo Buabeng Abratepa and his guests will sit down on Bloggers Forum to dissect on all things Entertainment.



We will also bring you a playback of philanthropist Afi Antonio's story on 'The Untold' with Etsey Atisu.



Later on, Elsie Lamar sits down with Ato Kwamina Aikins, who is a voice-over artiste on Talkertainment; and Business and Technology segment; BizTech will come your way with an exciting episode focused on farming through the use of technology.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube: GhanaWebTV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the feed below:



