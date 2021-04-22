LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Good Morning, it's another day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, playback of an exclusive interview with Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh and other programmes like Say It Loud, People and Places will air on GhanaWeb TV



These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.



Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:



