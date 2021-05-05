LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Good Morning and welcome to the second working day of this month of May. As always, GhanaWeb TV has lined up compelling content including national events, for you, its cherished viewers.

In today's itinerary, we bring you this week’s special edition of #SayItLoud with George Ayisi, playbacks of People and Places with Wonder Ami Hagan, and Bloggers Forum with Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa.



Also, there are other compelling contents lined up to make your day and your stay with us a pleasant one on this Wednesday.



It’s streaming live on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.



Watch the feed below:



