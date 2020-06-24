General News

LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry press conference

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea takes his turn to address Ghanaians on updates from his outfit as far as the fast-spreading Coronavirus is concerned.

There have been reports on the shortage of isolation centres in some parts of the country, as well as the lack of spaces in these facilities.



Watch the live stream of the press conference at the Information Ministry here:

