LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry's press briefing on Coronavirus case count

Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye addressing the media

Officials from the Ghana Health Service are set to provide details of the country’s status as far as the spread of the Coronavirus is concerned.

Concerns have been raised across the divide following the record of cases in some senior high schools in the country.



Although many stakeholders have called for the immediate shutdown of schools, Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku maintains the best approach to curtail and manage the spread of the pandemic is to keep students safe in the various schools.



Meanwhile, some African countries, including Nigeria and Kenya have shut down and withdrawn from writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) as part of measures to manage the Coronavirus.

