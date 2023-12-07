News

LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama speaks on 24-hour economy at Ghana CEOs event

Thu, 7 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is speaking about the economy with special emphasis on the 24-hour economy proposal he has put forth.

"I speak about the benefits of a 24-hour economy at the Ghana CEO Network’s Business Cocktail," he wrote about his engagement earlier in social media posts.

The 24-hour economy idea has attracted a lot of political and economic analysis in the past few weeks since Mahama first mentioned it.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) okayed the idea when Mahama formally presented at a meeting calling it a game changer.

An economic turnaround is one of the main planks of Mahama's bid to become president in the 2024 elections.

He has positioned the 24-hour economy policy as a sure route to tackling rising youth unemployment.

Watch the livestream of the event below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
