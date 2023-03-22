LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama speaks on financing of political parties

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former president John Dramani Mahama is addressing a public lecture on Political Party Financing in Ghana this evening (March 22)
The event is taking place at the University of Professional Studies - Accra (UPSA) auditorium.
The former president will also launch a fundraising for his campaign towards the National Democratic Congress flagbearership bid.
Follow the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 'We need to reset Ghana so future generations can build on it' - John Mahama
- For NDC to win elections, our numbers in Ashanti Region crucial - Mahama
- John Mahama to file nomination form on March 21
- NDC flagbearship race: Mahama storms Ashanti Region with three-day campaign tour
- John Mahama attends funeral of ‘brother’ Alan Kyerematen's mother-in-law
- Read all related articles