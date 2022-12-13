2
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Joint press conference of Ministry of Finance, BoG and IMF underway

Video Archive
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance is holding a joint press conference with the Bank of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund.

GhanaWeb Business sources say the briefing will announce a concrete outcome from months of negotiations as government seeks a bailout programme from the IMF.

The IMF Mission Team who visited the country recently are expected to announce having reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the Ghana Government for a fund programme.

Ahead of the announcement, the sources, stressed that as at yesterday [December 12], there remained some critical issues that needed to be "ironed out" before today's formal announcement.

The Stephane Roudet-led IMF team has been in town since December 1, with the main mission of following up on engagements with government on its Economic Recovery Program.

Government recently announced a Domestic Debt Exchange programme, which is largely aimed at stabilizing the economy. The move which constitutes a domestic debt default status is seen by experts as part of conditionalities to access the Fund support.

Watch the press conference below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried