LIVESTREAMING: Kantamanto Designers take their turn on People & Places

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of young hustlers who virtually have no one but themselves, have taken up the ‘new’ 'tie-dye’ business to make money and it is working real good for them.

Making about 700 Ghana cedis on the daily, from creativity and just a little effort, these young men tell their story in this edition of People&Places, airing now on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch a livestream of the show here:

