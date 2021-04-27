LIVESTREAMING: Kantamanto Designers take their turn on People & Places

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A group of young hustlers who virtually have no one but themselves, have taken up the ‘new’ 'tie-dye’ business to make money and it is working real good for them.
Making about 700 Ghana cedis on the daily, from creativity and just a little effort, these young men tell their story in this edition of People&Places, airing now on GhanaWeb TV.
Watch a livestream of the show here:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- My biggest task was drawing Stonebwoy’s mother on his back – Popular tattoo artist reveals
- People&Places: One of Ghana’s best – Ashenso, the artist rewriting Ghana’s history with a brush
- Kicking out food waste, feeding the vulnerable in Ghana - The Food4All way
- People&Places: This young chef ‘sold’ Ghana’s food to Queen Elizabeth, France President Macron
- My pastor treated me like a burden, kicked me out when I needed ‘church’ the most – Man narrates
- Read all related articles