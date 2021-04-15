LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kokrokoo the flagship current affairs programme for Peace FM is live with the Nana Yaw Kesse in his seat discharging his duties as host.

Currently ongoing is the newspaper review programme which is the first segment of the multiple award-winning show.



It will be followed by interview, sports news and climaxed by the discussion segment which usually assembles politicians and academicians to deliberate on national issues.



When Dan Kwaku Yeboah takes his seat to present the sports new, his usual funny jokes which has become key cog of the program will be said.



Dumsor is the most trending issue in the country so it will most likely dominate the discussion as well as the conversation on illegal mining which has been reignited by a two-day forum on the menace.

After the major topic, there will be any other business where the panellists will speak to issues that might not have been captured by the production team.



