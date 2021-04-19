LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Watch live the Monday, April 19, 2021 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program.

After a brief break, regular host Kwame Sefa Kayi is back in the seat to moderate the conversation.



On the chopping board today, is a conversation on road accidents which has been resurrected due to a recent report which highlights the growing number of accidents in the country.



Over the weekend, the NDC held two separate forums to deliberate on wrestling back power in 2024. While the party and its executives were in Ho, the Cadres which is a branch of the party were also in Tema.



The fallout from these meetings may feature as topic on the show when the panelist made up of politicians and sometimes academicians take their seat.

The list of the deputy ministers is expected to be out today, the panelists may deliberate on it.



Quite unlikely but the jail of Akuapem Poloo and the conversation around nudity and pornography on the internet could also feature.



Watch the livestream below



