LIVESTREAMING: MPs return to parliament for 'urgent parliamentary business'

Members of Parliament in Ghana’s first hung parliament are back in the Chamber of Parliament after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, recalled them from their recess.

The reason, as captured in the statement issued on Friday, April 20, 2023, was for the House to consider some urgent business.



The Speaker did not, however, provide details regarding the nature of the ‘urgent parliamentary business’ that requires the attention of all the MPs.



Watch the livestream of proceedings below:





AE/