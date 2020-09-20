LIVESTREAMING: Mahama assesses tour of Bono East Region

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is speaking on his track record regarding infrastructure as well as his enstoolment as Nkosuohene(Development Chief) at the Apesika and other Traditional areas in the Bono East Region.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has just ended his tour in the region ahead of the December polls.



The former president has lamented about the failure of his successor, President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration to continue infrastructural projects he started during his tenure.



Among other things, the NDC Flagbearer has promised chiefs he will bring better developments in the traditional areas and admonished them to back him to unseat the NPP government.



He also promised farmers in the region that his new administration will convert the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to Ministry of Agriculture and Agribusiness to better address their needs.

John Dramani Mahama is speaking on Woezor TV at Techiman in the Bono East Region



Watch the interview here:





