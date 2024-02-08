LIVESTREAMING: Mahama speaks at Ashanti East Region Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to speak at the ongoing Ashanti East Region Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church.

The Assemblies of God Church is ordaining ministers of its branch in the Ashanti Region.



Though a religious event, Mahama, a former president is expected to speak about his presidential ambition.



The former president is expected to react to an address by his contender for the presidency, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, where the latter criticized some of the former’s policies.



Watch a livestreaming of the event below:





BAI/



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.