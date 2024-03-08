LIVESTREAMING: Mahama takes his Building Ghana Tour to the Upper West Region

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has resumed his Building Ghana Tour.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the former president and his party took the tour to the Upper West Region.



Mahama is currently having a community engagement with members of the Bussie community in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District of the Upper West Region.



The former president has stated the Building Ghana Tour is to hear from the people of Ghana in order to get an idea of their needs to inform his manifesto for the 2024 elections.



