LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information Press Briefing on coronavirus

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information comes your way this morning with the Tuesday edition of its biweekly press briefing on the spread and management of COVID-19 in the country.

Today's main focus of the briefing will be an address on the process set up by government to clear the backlog of samples collected over the past weeks.



Due to the shortage of some testing equipment’s, Ghana’s coronavirus testing capacity has reduced for sometime.



At a similar press briefing on Sunday, the Coordinator of Ghana’s COVID-19 testing programme, Professor William Ampofo, announced that the country’s testing capacity is set to hit full throttle as the nation has taken delivery of the needed laboratory equipment’s and kits.



Government is thus set to announce steps aimed at making sure the country outstanding samples are cleared.

An update on the country’s COVID-19 case numbers and management will be given by the Ghana Health Service during this morning’s briefing.



