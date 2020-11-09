LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information briefing on coronavirus

The Ministry is resuming its briefings on coronavirus

The Ministry of Information is resuming its briefings on the coronavirus pandemic today, November 9, 2020.

The Ministry is expected to update Ghanaians on case management amid growing concerns of a second wave of the virus.



The Oppong Nkrumah-led ministry will also provide clarifications on some concerns that have arisen from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 10th address on the pandemic.



The president in his address berated Ghanaians for ‘letting their guards down’ as far as adhering to the safety protocols are concerned.



He warned that persons who are caught flouting the rules will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



“Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols accounts for the increases in infections. Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down. Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, use of sanitizers and social distancing protocols,” he noted.

The president also announced that government is going to continue the enhanced contact tracing measures.



He further indicated: “In order to help arrest this new threat of rising infections, [the] Government is going to reaffirm the steps that have served us well so far. We are enhancing the measures of tracing, testing and treatment, i.e. the 3Ts. In addition to this, we will continue to limit the importation of the virus, embark on the strategic, controlled easing of public gatherings, enhance public education and information, and continue to provide relief and support to individuals, families and businesses.”



Watch a Livestream of the briefing below



