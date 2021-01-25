LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information briefing on coronavirus

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is briefing the public on the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

The country’s numbers have risen drastically in the past few days and the Ministry is providing an update on the measures being put in place to control the spread.



There have been concerns about organizing a grand funeral for Rawlings amid the spike in the new variants of coronavirus cases so the Ministry will address those concerns.



There should also be clarity on the burial place for Jerry John Rawlings following a request by his family to have him interred in his hometown instead of the Military Cemetery.

Following the death of six more people, Ghana’s death toll now stands at 367, according to the Ghana Health Service.



Active cases have also jumped to 3,286, with 679 cases recorded. Ghana has so far recorded a total of 60,794 cases with 57,141 recoveries and discharges.



