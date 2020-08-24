16
Mon, 24 Aug 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NDC presser on NPP's manifesto

The opposition National Democratic Congress holds a press conference on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto which was launched over the weekend.

The presser is also expected to address issues raised by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his Town Hall Meeting.

Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi is expected to address the media.

