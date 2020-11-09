LIVESTREAMING: NHIS launches Mobile Membership renewal service

Mon, 9 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The National Health Insurance Scheme is set to launch its Mobile Membership renewal service today Monday 9, 2020 in Accra.
The initiative is to allow subscribers to use the cards interchangeably when seeking healthcare.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the guest speaker at the event will give more details of the integration when the NHIS Week is launched on Monday under the theme: “Leaving No One Behind”.
